Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.83

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.83 and traded as high as $14.08. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 400 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,135,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 194,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

