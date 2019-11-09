Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.21

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and traded as low as $14.14. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 7,033 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMZ. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund during the first quarter valued at $631,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 28.4% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

