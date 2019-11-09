Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.21

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and traded as low as $14.14. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 7,033 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ)
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.