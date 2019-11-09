NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 322.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in NuVasive during the third quarter worth $95,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. NuVasive’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 price objective on NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised NuVasive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $75.00 price objective on NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

