Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $36.31 and last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 1873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 341.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 943,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 729,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,086,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 98.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,971 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 367.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $932,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $983.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

