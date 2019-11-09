Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Raised to Buy at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NWN. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.86.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NYSE:NWN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $73.50.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.07 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

In other news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $34,735.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at about $747,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.