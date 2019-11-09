Northland Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI)

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.17% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on RESI. ValuEngine cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.
NYSE RESI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. 128,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,996. Front Yard Residential has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $626.00 million, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.
In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $55,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 896,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.
Front Yard Residential Company Profile
Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.
