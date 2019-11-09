Northland Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI)

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RESI. ValuEngine cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

NYSE RESI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. 128,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,996. Front Yard Residential has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $626.00 million, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.71). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million. Analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $55,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 896,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

