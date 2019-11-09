Nord/LB Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €21.60 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €21.60 ($25.12) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TAG Immobilien currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.31 ($25.94).

ETR:TEG opened at €21.78 ($25.33) on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €19.62 ($22.81) and a 12-month high of €22.48 ($26.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.89.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

