Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 12704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

The energy company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 28.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.6716 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on Noble Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 37.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,695,000 after buying an additional 701,574 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,352,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,576,000 after buying an additional 47,204 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 12.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,166,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after buying an additional 131,208 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 7.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after buying an additional 71,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,020,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 86,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42.

About Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

