Noah (NOAH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.96 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 14.45%. On average, analysts expect Noah to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Noah stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.89. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

