Nike (NYSE:NKE) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC set a $98.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Nike from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.07.

NKE stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,461,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,054. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nike has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $140.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 436,445 shares of company stock worth $40,260,653. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Nike by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Nike by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,799,000 after acquiring an additional 76,852 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Nike by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its stake in Nike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 42,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

