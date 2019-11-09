Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.31

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 229241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Citigroup set a $28.00 price target on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $558,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Nielsen by 13.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 69,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI grew its stake in Nielsen by 7.1% in the second quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 27,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Nielsen by 9.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Nielsen by 16.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 156,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

