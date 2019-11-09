Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,542,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Nielsen worth $32,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLSN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 69,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 27,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 156,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. Citigroup set a $28.00 price target on Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NYSE NLSN opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

