NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Acquires $109,401.09 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Peter Svennilson bought 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $109,401.09.

Peter Svennilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Peter Svennilson bought 4,387 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $59,399.98.

On Monday, October 21st, Peter Svennilson bought 84,939 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $998,033.25.

NGM opened at $12.66 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $5,109,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,464,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $675,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $4,696,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGM. B. Riley began coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

