NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Gap Down to $10.48

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.96, but opened at $10.48. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 2,177,547 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGL. ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.08.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.89). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.81%.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 60,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $763,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 6,250 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,812.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.