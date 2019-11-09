NEXT (NET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.70 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $40.70 million and approximately $388,379.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00011405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00703089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001267 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000519 BTC.

About NEXT

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

