Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEM. Warburg Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $48.33 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform market weight rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $52.33 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.13.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of NEM opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $307,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $135,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,931,989.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,805 shares of company stock worth $1,811,632 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 115,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.