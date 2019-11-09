New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Hits New 12-Month High at $124.39

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.39 and last traded at $124.32, with a volume of 79008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.87.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at $448,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 180.5% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,400,000 after acquiring an additional 212,436 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.