New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of NFE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 213,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,709. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 million. Analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Mack purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C. William Griffin purchased 14,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $231,940.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $548,206.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 51.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth $123,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.