New England Research & Management Inc. Has $476,000 Stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEAT. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.1% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 113.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 127,508 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 55.8% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 43.6% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter Ferola sold 44,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $1,728,092.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,846.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,447. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BioTelemetry Inc has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $80.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

