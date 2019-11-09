New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in CBS were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBS by 57.1% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CBS by 70.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBS by 4.4% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBS by 96.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBS stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,651,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,688. CBS Co. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.17.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. CBS’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBS Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

CBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $50.00 target price on CBS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded CBS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens set a $64.00 price target on CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised CBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CBS from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

