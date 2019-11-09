New England Research & Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Msci during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Msci during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Msci during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Msci by 285.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Msci during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.00. The stock had a trading volume of 367,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,695. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $249.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.15 and its 200-day moving average is $229.46.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.79 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.20.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

