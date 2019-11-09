Netrum Price Hits $0.0965 on Major Exchanges (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0965 or 0.00001089 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. Netrum has a market capitalization of $238,050.00 and $134.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008587 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Netrum

Netrum (CRYPTO:NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,575,984 coins and its circulating supply is 2,467,930 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

