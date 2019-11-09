NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $244.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post sales of $244.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NetGear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $246.68 million and the lowest is $242.14 million. NetGear reported sales of $288.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetGear will report full-year sales of $990.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $987.93 million to $992.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $994.09 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NetGear.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.22 million. NetGear had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim set a $44.00 price objective on shares of NetGear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 11,588 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $391,790.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,503 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,366.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 1,987 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $64,021.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,666 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in NetGear in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NetGear in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in NetGear in the second quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in NetGear in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in NetGear during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

NetGear stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 213,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,096. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.67. NetGear has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The firm has a market cap of $822.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.63.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

