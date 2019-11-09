Neptune Technologies & Bioressources’ (NTB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Neptune Technologies & Bioressources (TSE:NTB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.94 million.

