Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Down 0.7%

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.93, approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 39,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Neoleukin Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

