Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Down 0.7%

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.93, approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 39,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.
