Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.46.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,117. Five9 has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 404.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.28.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $115,226.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,513,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $831,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 173,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,614,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,448 shares of company stock worth $10,890,414. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Five9 by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Five9 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Five9 by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.