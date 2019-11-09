National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSEC opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. National Security Group has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $28.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of -0.02.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from National Security Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Fred Clark, Jr. bought 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $97,387.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,624 shares in the company, valued at $865,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,300 shares of company stock worth $101,246. Company insiders own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Security Group stock. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.61% of National Security Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

