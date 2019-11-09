National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.96 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. National Health Investors updated its FY19 guidance to $5.47-5.50 EPS.

NHI traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.27. 290,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,569. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 14.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $73.35 and a 1-year high of $86.54.

In other National Health Investors news, Director James R. Jobe sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $74,907.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,087.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $79.50.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

