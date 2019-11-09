National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider John Pettigrew Buys 16 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew bought 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 896 ($11.71) per share, with a total value of £143.36 ($187.33).

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 889.90 ($11.63) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion and a PE ratio of 20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 887.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 848.68. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 926.70 ($12.11).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 932.62 ($12.19).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

