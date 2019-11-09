National Bank Financial Weighs in on Stingray Digitl’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$80.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.55 million.

