Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Cut to “Sell” at Cfra

Cfra lowered shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mylan from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mylan from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mylan has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.97.

Shares of MYL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,777,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638,295. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mylan news, Director Sjoerd S. Vollebregt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,258 shares in the company, valued at $348,910.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melina E. Higgins acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $353,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,120 shares in the company, valued at $585,561.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYL. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 1,111.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 1,111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Mylan by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

