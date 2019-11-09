Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000.

NASDAQ:PUI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 471,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,556. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $35.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

