Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 704 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,949 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,837,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,518.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after acquiring an additional 573,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,893,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $158,171,000 after acquiring an additional 549,575 shares during the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBA stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,450,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,335. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

