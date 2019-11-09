Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Separately, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

JCPB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,501. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.31 and a 1-year high of $53.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54.

