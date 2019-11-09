Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 101 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,453,711,000 after buying an additional 411,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after buying an additional 454,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,009,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,685,000 after buying an additional 66,225 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,498,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,107,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,183,000 after buying an additional 54,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.87. 1,800,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,902. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.64 and a 1 year high of $234.61. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.23.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $260.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.13.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

