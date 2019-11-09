Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €198.00 ($230.23) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €221.67 ($257.76).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

