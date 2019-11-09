MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €232.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €206.00 ($239.53) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Pareto Securities set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Independent Research set a €234.00 ($272.09) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €223.75 ($260.17).

Shares of MTX stock traded up €1.90 ($2.21) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €240.10 ($279.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €240.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €222.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a fifty-two week high of €257.20 ($299.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

