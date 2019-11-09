MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised MSG Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MSG Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on MSG Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $15.00 price objective on MSG Networks and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cannonball Research set a $17.00 price objective on MSG Networks and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MSG Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE MSGN opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. MSG Networks has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $27.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.68.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.83% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MSG Networks by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

