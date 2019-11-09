Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci (NYSE:MSCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $258.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSCI reported impressive third-quarter 2019 results. Both earnings and revenues increased on a year-over-year basis. The top line benefited from solid growth in recurring subscriptions and asset-based fees. The increase in recurring subscriptions was driven by growth in factor and ESG index products, core developed market modules and index level products. MSCI is gaining from strong demand for custom and factor index modules and the increasing adoption of the ESG solution into the investment process. Strong traction in client segments, like wealth management, banks and broker dealers, is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing demand for lower fee products from other index providers that are targeting new inflows is a headwind for the company.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Msci from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Msci in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Msci from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.20.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $245.00. 369,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,695. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14. Msci has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $249.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.46.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.79 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Msci will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

In related news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Msci by 285.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

