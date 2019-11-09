Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Earning Very Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) have trended very positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Motorola Solutions earned a coverage optimism score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the communications equipment provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.50.

MSI opened at $164.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $182.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

In related news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $961,575,878.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 79,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.41, for a total value of $13,886,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,815,070 shares of company stock worth $1,022,249,503. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

