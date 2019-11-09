Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 254.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 264,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.80, for a total transaction of $46,787,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $961,575,878.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,815,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,249,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $108.25 and a twelve month high of $182.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.76 and its 200 day moving average is $164.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

