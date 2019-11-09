Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Given “Buy” Rating at CIBC

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.81. 3,976,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,648,813. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan bought 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at $829,820.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 12,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $249,691.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 73,897.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,286,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,339,000 after buying an additional 6,277,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2,241.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after buying an additional 848,576 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 25.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,062,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,696,000 after buying an additional 819,204 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 867.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 731,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after buying an additional 655,825 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter worth $16,057,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

