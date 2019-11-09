MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €129.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €129.00 ($150.00) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price.

MOR has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €118.56 ($137.86).

ETR:MOR traded up €1.45 ($1.69) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €98.65 ($114.71). 119,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €100.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 1 year high of €114.70 ($133.37).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

