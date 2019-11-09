Morgan Stanley Upgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to “Overweight”

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Baidu from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.
BIDU traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.56. 10,230,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,880. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.72. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
