Morgan Stanley Upgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to “Overweight”

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Baidu from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

BIDU traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.56. 10,230,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,880. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.72. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,272,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Baidu by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,361,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,888,000 after buying an additional 151,043 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Baidu by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,078,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,062,000 after buying an additional 367,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

