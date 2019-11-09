Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 161.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 160,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 99,360 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 38.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after buying an additional 145,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $910.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.84. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 228.89% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSIG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Brightsphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

