Morgan Stanley Sells 91,014 Shares of Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) by 40.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,014 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at $55,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE ENIC opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.54. Enel Chile SA – has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.