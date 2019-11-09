Morgan Stanley Sells 6,755 Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 202,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves alerts:

NYSE BAF opened at $14.25 on Friday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.