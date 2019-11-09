Morgan Stanley Makes New Investment in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $268,031,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $144,383,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $121,001,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $94,148,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $71,105,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $45.08 on Friday. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.74 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

HLIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Helios Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 10,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $446,000.00. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

