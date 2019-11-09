Morgan Stanley Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $200.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s current price.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.18. The company had a trading volume of 242,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,621. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $196.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.46 and a 200-day moving average of $159.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.06). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $4,275,590.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,776.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $4,990,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,351.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,543,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $940,009,000 after acquiring an additional 21,585 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,076,000 after acquiring an additional 182,449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,044,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,463,000 after acquiring an additional 893,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

