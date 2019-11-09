Morgan Stanley Increases Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $31.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.26.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $54.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $7,112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $232,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.4% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 51.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.